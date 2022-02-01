Briana DeJesus Gives Update After Being Rushed to the Hospital on ‘Teen Mom’: ‘I Was Dehydrated’

Is everything OK? Briana DeJesus gave an update after she revealed she couldn’t breathe while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“I did end up going to the hospital, and they said I was dehydrated and over exhausted myself,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 31, ahead of the episode airing. “I remember the doctor coming in to discharge me and he goes, ‘How’s my ninja warrior going?’ I LOST IT. But yes, I did faint and I was vomiting and etc. lol my poor sister! I’m sorry @brittdejesus_,” she added with a crying emoji.

In a separate Story, the mom of two — who shares daughter Nova with Devoin Austin and Stella with Luis Hernandez — shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her mother.

“You fainted, I could hear the fear in [Brittany’s] voice. Never again. I’m not babysitting for no challenge,” Roxanne DeJesus wrote. In response, Bri wrote, “Lmao I am dying. That was so dramatic.”

Her mom, 51, then offered an explanation about why Briana was suddenly unable to breathe. “No, that was your lungs and lupus actually telling you to chill out. You were out in the sun with no fluids on steroids to top it off. Of course you can’t breathe,” she said. “Steroids make your heart beat faster, hence why you can’t catch your breath.”

The worried mama said she would “literally die” if “something ever happens” to Briana or Brittany. “That’s my first and last time seeing that.”

Despite Briana saying the Teen Mom teaser was “the funniest thing I ever watched,” she added, “I thought I was dying! Glad nothing serious happened! Love y’all! Make sure y’all watch tmrws [sic] episode to see exactly what happened.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

