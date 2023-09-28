When Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, reports surfaced that he saw her do something possibly scandalous on their home’s ring camera that was what triggered him to end their marriage. Now, new information has emerged about what appeared on the home’s video.

What Did Sophie Turner Do on the Ring Camera?

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, reportedly was caught saying some unflattering things about the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, a source told Us Weekly on September 27. “It wasn’t anything more than that,” the insider said, adding, “but that was the final straw.”

At the time Joe filed for divorce, TMZ reported that “he had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”

It’s appalling that he was spying on her!” a source told In Touch exclusively, adding, “But then he claims he wants to keep things friendly.”

Sophie claimed in legal paperwork filed in New York on September 21 that the end of their marriage happened “very suddenly” after they had an argument on August 15. The Do Revenge actress also alleged that she learned about their split “from the media.”

Why Did Joe Jonas File for Divorce From Sophie Turner?

The DNCE singer filed to end his four-year marriage to Sophie in divorce paperwork in Miami-Dade County on September 5. Joe cited the reason was that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Two days earlier, reports surfaced that Joe had been in contact with multiple divorce attorneys in Los Angeles, but he wore his wedding ring later that night while performing at a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas.

On September 6, Joe and Sophie confirmed the split via their mutual Instagram accounts, writing, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

At the time, Joe’s camp seemed to paint Sophie as party-loving while he was taking care of their two young daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, despite being on tour.

“He’s quite adept at playing the victim at her expense,” a source close to Sophie told In Touch exclusively. “She’s furious that she’s being painted by people close to him as this hard-partying booze hound, which she says is totally exaggerated.”

“At the same time, he’s out there working to maintain his good-guy image, acting like Dad of the Year,” the insider continued, as Joe was photographed with their daughters shortly after the divorce filing.

Why Did Sophie Turner Sue Joe Jonas?

The Dark Phoenix star claimed their daughters were “wrongfully retained,” according to legal documents viewed by In Touch, as the actress requested their two kids be returned to England, according to paperwork filed in New York City on September 21.

Sophie’s legal team claimed that the “wrongful retention” began on September 20 and demanded “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” She alleged that the former couple agreed to raise their daughters in a “forever home” in England prior to their split and that they were in the process of buying a house in the English countryside in April.

In the paperwork, Sophie claimed that she and Joe agreed to let their children accompany him on the Jonas Brothers’ current tour because he had more time during the day to spend with them as she was overseas filming upcoming series, Joan. Despite agreeing to the arrangement, Sophie said she had “hesitation” about the “temporary arrangement.”

Sophie went on to claim in the documents, “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Joe’s representative issued a searing statement, categorizing Sophie’s suit as “misleading.”

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the statement read. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

It continued, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”

As of September 28, Sophie was living with the children in New York City, where she was seen coming and going from pal Taylor Swift‘s apartment.