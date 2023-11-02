Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer was pulled from Bravo’s upcoming fan convention BravoCon after she reportedly used a racial slur. Fans are now wondering what Ramona said, if she reacted to being dropped from the convention and more.

What Did Ramona Singer Say Before Being Fired From BravoCon?

Ramona allegedly used the N-word while talking to a Black crew member on set of season 13 of RHONY, according to an investigative report conducted by Vanity Fair and published in October 2023. The season aired from May until September 2021.

Following the scandal, Ramona was removed from the list of reality stars that were set to appear at BravoCon, an annual convention for the network’s fans that will be held in Las Vegas from November 3 until November 5.

She was set to appear on a panel promoting the upcoming season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Additionally, she and her daughter, Avery Singer, were expected to sell their brand, BachBoss, in a booth at the event.

Has Ramona Singer Responded to the Allegations?

The longtime TV personality denied using the N-word in conversation with the crew member, stating she “never” used the term.

Meanwhile, Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal all declined to comment when the outlet asked them about the situation.

After Vanity Fair published the report, Page Six reached out to Ramona regarding the scandal. “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…” she told the outlet.

What Other Scandals Has Ramona Singer Been Involved In?

Ramona’s alleged use of the racial slur is not the first time she’s been in hot water. While filming season 13 of RHONY, she reportedly “slammed her hands on the table” following a heated discussion with her costar Eboni Williams, who was the first Black cast member on the show. A source from the set told Vanity Fair that Ramona said, “This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show …This is gonna ruin our show.” However, Ramona denied that the interaction ever happened. “In fact, I supported adding diverse cast members well before [sic] Eboni was added,” she told the outlet.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Another allegation made against Ramona was that she reportedly told a Black female staffer, “There’s so many of you guys here now, please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.” She later defended the comment by stating, “It was a [sic] strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names … As an example, just last week I saw a photo with me and Travis Kelce from 2016 on Watch What Happens Live and I thought he was Jax Taylor.”

Multiple people who worked on season 13 claimed that production members went to Warner Bros. Discovery HR to complain about Ramona’s alleged remarks during filming.