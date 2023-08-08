Singer Ne-Yo is backtracking after making controversial comments about transgender children and parents’ approach to gender affirming care. He was quickly called out following his initial remarks and has since issued a statement, but his apology is being slammed by fans.

What Did Ne-Yo Say?

The “Because of You” singer appeared on Vlad TV alongside host Gloria Velez on August 3, and commented on transgenderism.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders and that’s just how I rocked,” Ne-Yo said. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain’t my business, it becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that?!”

The performer was quickly called out for his controversial comments, forcing him into uncomfortable territory.

What Was Ne-Yo’s Apology?

After appearing on Vlad TV and experiencing backlash from fans, Ne-Yo took to Twitter on August 6 to issue a formal apology.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” he wrote to his 6.2 million followers. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic.”

While the World of Dance judge tried to make up for his initial comments, the comment section of his apology post was flooded with disapproving messages, some taking aim at his original take on the subject while others attacked him for backtracking.

Did Ne-Yo Rescind His Statement?

Speaking out once again on the matter, Ne-Yo took to Instagram with a selfie video addressing his comments, the aftermath and the backlash he faced as a result.

“I normally don’t care… however, this is something I feel very strongly on and I need y’all to hear this from the horse’s mouth,” he began. “I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. OK. That’s my reality. If my opinion offended somebody, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I’m absolutely entitled to feel the way I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel. I ain’t asking nobody to follow me, I ain’t asking nobody to agree with me. I was asked a question and I answered the damn question. OK? I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever [sic].”