Matty Healy’s Most Controversial Moments: From His Jabs at Ice Spice to Kissing Fans

While Matty Healy has recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, the 1975 lead singer is no stranger to getting fans’ attention with his controversial actions.

One of Matty’s most recent controversies began when Ice Spice told Elle Magazine that she ​was ​​“obsessed” with The 1975 during an interview published in January 2023.

Later that month, Matty made derogatory comments about the rapper’s appearance while speaking to Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen when he visited “The Adam Friedland Show.”

“This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?” Adam and Nick joked. They went on to refer to the “Princess Diana” rapper as an “Inuit Spice Girl.”

Matty added, “Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like.”

After the episode aired, Matty publicly apologized for making the comments during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, in April 2023.

“I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he told the crowd. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

The podcast episode has since been removed from Apple Music and Spotify, though circulated online when the “Chocolate” singer was romantically linked to Taylor in May 2023.

Later that month, the “Love Story” singer revealed that she recruited Ice Spice to collaborate on a remix of her song “Karma.”

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Taylor announced via Instagram on May 24. “So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

Despite appearing in the music video together and having Ice Spice join her on stage to perform the song during her Eras Tour stops in East Rutherford, New Jersey in May, Taylor has not acknowledged the controversy.

However, Matty dismissed the backlash he received for the podcast while speaking to The New Yorker in a profile published on May 29.

“But it doesn’t actually matter,” he said about the situation. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

After the journalist argued that his actions might matter to his fans, Matty doubled down on his stance.

“If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar,” the London native said. “You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at Matty’s most controversial moments over the years.