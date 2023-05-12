Country singer Jimmie Allen is facing major career consequences after a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse and harassment. Keep reading for details of the case and how it has already affected his career.

What Has Jimmie Allen Been Accused of?

A woman going by the name of “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit in a Tennessee federal court on May 11, accusing Allen of sexual assault and harassment over a period of 18 months. She worked for his management company and served as the singer’s day-to-day manager, according to a report published on May 11 by Variety.

The woman claimed that when they were in Los Angeles for an American Idol taping in March 2021, when she “woke up naked in her hotel room in severe pain and bleeding vaginally, having remembered nothing of what happened the night before,” according to the publication. She also alleged Allen was in bed next to her and urged her to take a Plan B pill. The alleged victim added that she lost her virginity in the incident.

In another instance several months later, she accused Allen of groping her breasts and masturbating in front of her, she told Variety.

Allen claimed the sexual relationship was consensual in a statement via his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, to Us Weekly.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” the “Down Home” artist said. “During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

What Has Happened to Jimmie Allen Since the Lawsuit?

Due to the nature of the allegations, Allen was dropped by his record label BBR Music Group. “In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. The site also confirmed that Allen is no longer part of the annual CMA Fest lineup, which kicks off in June.

What Is that Status of Jimmie Allen’s Marriage?

Allen wed Alexis Gale in June 2020, one year after proposing to her in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World. The pair announced on April 21, 2023, that not only were they separating, but they had a third baby on the way.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex and I have made the decision to separate,” read the statement that both Allen and Gale shared on their Instagram pages. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” it continued.

The duo already have two children, daughters Naomi 3, and Zara, 18-months.