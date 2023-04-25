Country music singer Jimmie Allen and his now-estranged wife, Alexis Gale, shocked fans when they announced their split after three years of marriage. To make matters even more heartbreaking, Alexis is pregnant with her and Jimmie’s third child. So, what went wrong between them?

What Is Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Alexis Gale’s Job?

According to Alexis’ LinkedIn profile, the Delaware native works as a Nashville-based registered nurse. Her bio notes that she has plenty of medical experience under her belt, including “1,080 clinical hours completed and successful completion of the NCLEX exam,” in addition to being certified in first aid and CPR.

Alexis previously worked as a licensed esthetician and attended the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, per her profile.

When Did Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale Get Married?

After a whirlwind romance, the then-couple announced their engagement at the Happiest Place on Earth in June 2019.

“Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!” Alexis captioned a sweet Instagram post at the time, featuring a photo of her stunning engagement ring. “Yesterday, I said ‘yes’ to forever. I am beyond words [and] lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé.”

One year later, the two tied the knot in June 2020.

In August 2021, Jimmie gushed over his then-wife during an interview with People, explaining that he wasn’t the marriage type until he met Alexis.

“I wanted to be a dad and do music, that’s it. I never wanted to get married,” he told the outlet. “The whole husband thing was not something I ever wanted to do. But Alexis changed that. Now, I like it. It gives me some security — she can’t just be like, ‘I’m done.’ Divorce is a lot of paperwork!”

Why Did Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale Split?

In April 2023, the “Down Home” artist announced that he and Alexis decided to call it quits.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex [and] I have made the decision to separate,” Jimmie wrote via Instagram. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Though the two didn’t elaborate on the reason behind their breakup, Alexis posted a cryptic message via her Instagram Stories just days after their joint announcement.

“The silence is loud enough for me,” she wrote across a plain black background.

How Many Kids Do Alexis Gale and Jimmie Allen Have?

In addition to baby No. 3 being on the way for the exes, Alexis and Jimmie share daughters Naomi and Zara. The “Best Shot” crooner also shares a son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.