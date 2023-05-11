Yeehaw! Country Stars Came Out In Force for the 2023 ACM Awards: See Red Carpet Photos

Yeehaw! Country music is back in a big way for The Academy of Country Music Awards, and stars are ready to strut their stuff on the red carpet on Thursday, May 11, at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Country’s biggest celebrities will be graced by the hosting skills of the one and only Dolly Parton and superstar Garth Brooks, both of whom dished about the gig ahead of the show.

“I’m older than music,” Dolly joked to The Boot in January 2018 of her iconic career. “I have been around. I made my first album 50 years ago. I think about how long I’ve been in the business, and that I’m still here, and that I still seem to be important, and that makes me feel good.”

Garth, meanwhile, admitted that he is a little anxious to be up on stage with such a magnetic performer like Dolly, telling Entertainment Tonight ahead of the awards show, “I’m nervous to stand next to her. She’s so approachable but yet she seems untouchable, right? Because, I mean, she’s just a goddess, come on.”

The country hitmaker is in good hosting company, however, as Dolly was the emcee of the ACM Awards back in 2000. Though this is his first time in the driver’s seat, Garth appears to be in good spirits.

“The fact that they would even ask is flattering and the fact that I get to host with Ms. Parton is unbelievable,” he admitted to Billboard about two months before showtime. “The surprise of the night is you’re going see this beautiful woman carry this 260-pound ass all night.”

With nominees including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton, the 2023 ACM Award show is surely going to be a must-see event.

Check back here for live updates from the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet.