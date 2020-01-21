Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes Is Quitting ‘RHOA’ And Begs Her Not to Leave: ‘You Need This Platform’

Spilling the tea! Wendy Williams is great for some gossip, especially when it concerns The Real Housewives. The 55-year-old claimed NeNe Leakes personally told her she is quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the Tuesday, January 21, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“I looked at my phone in between commercials, and NeNe texts ‘I am quitting.’ 9:08 this morning,” Wendy said when she sat down with Jerry O’Connell. “I have got to say something, but I’m not going to say a whole lot,” she added, looking visibly surprised by the news.

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad [and] feel bad for her,” Wendy continued. “She is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

When Jerry, 45, pushed for more details, asking if it concerned NeNe’s husband, Greg, who previously had health issues, Wendy tried to change the subject. “I’m not going to say it, she has to say it,” she explained. “In my opinion NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget hairpieces and arguing with them broads. You got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts,” she said, addressing her pal directly.

“When she shared it with me, I cried with her, Jerry,” Wendy said to the actor as she started to get clearly emotional. As Jerry tried to force more information out of her, asking if the matter concerned the 52-year-old’s children, she said, “Jerry, it is escaping, it is going down my face. NeNe, you need that platform to explain. That’s all.”

Jerry made sure to send his regards, adding, “Obviously don’t quit, but we love NeNe Leakes, and we will have her in our prayers tonight whatever the situation is.”

However, it seems as though Wendy may be misinformed. “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” NeNe’s rep Jennifer Abel tells In Touch. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

NeNe later responded on Instagram writing, “WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH [sic]” on a photo of the beauty looking surprised. “Me looking at Wendy this a.m.” one fan wrote with some side-eye emojis. “I’m like [shrugging emojis],” she added in response.

NeNe has been pretty tight-lipped in recent months, although from her social media pages it looks like it has been business as usual for the reality star. Wendy is known for saying it like it is, so if she says the tea is hot, it must be burning.