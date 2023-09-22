Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath elaborated on her previous accusations that her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, committed credit card fraud against her husband, Ethan Plath.

“When Ethan was about 16, 17, his mom signed him up to be on her down line for an MLM she was a part of called Young Living,” Olivia, 25, explained in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, September 20. “And at this time in Ethan’s life, he was not allowed on the computer, not allowed to have any passwords, so that sets the tone for this story.”

According to Olivia, Ethan, 25, was not allowed to purchase items from drug stores or grocery stores. Instead, he received a monthly box of toiletries from the company. After Ethan used the subscription service for a few months, Olivia claimed that Kim, 51, began making “really large purchases” on her son’s account so that she could earn bonuses.

“She made a ‘business arrangement’ with her son that whatever the order was that she placed, she would pay him back half of that,” Olivia told her fans.

After Olivia and Ethan tied the knot in 2018, he ​allegedly decided he no longer wanted to receive the monthly product boxes. However, the couple couldn’t cancel the subscription because Ethan didn’t know the account’s login information.

“I asked him about it and he explained this business deal, to which I said, ‘So you’re paying anywhere from $100 to $300 a month that you’re not being reimbursed for and you’re not keeping the product either? ‘Cause that seems like stealing,’” the TLC personality ​claimed. “And a lightbulb went off for him.”

Olivia was able to change the account’s password after getting it from Kim and she learned the Plath matriarch redeemed free products for herself that Ethan had earned. She then claimed that Kim and her then-husband, Barry Plath, tried to bully her into sharing the new password. However, she refused to share the information.

After discovering Kim’s actions, Olivia and Ethan made an invoice of the money the mother of 10 owed him and gave her 45 days to pay it. “Instead of paying this invoice for the money she owed her son, they started going around the small town we lived in, telling everyone I was suing them for trying to help their kids out,” Olivia alleged.

Noting that Welcome to Plathville was in between filming seasons 1 and 2, Olivia said show executives asked her to be the bigger person. “I was not about to be bullied into that, so I said, ‘Absolutely not,’ stood my ground, and after 44 days of this talk around town — and everyone in the town being privy to the fact that I was ‘suing’ them — Ethan’s parents called him up and said, ‘We’ll pay you but you have to come to our house to get your check,’” she said.

TLC

“And when Ethan showed up, his dad handed the check for the full amount and looked him dead in the eye and said, ‘Have a nice life living in bondage,’” Olivia added.

After Olivia mentioned the credit card scandal during a season 4 episode, Ethan’s siblings Micah, Moriah, Lydia and Isaac addressed her claims in an August 2022 Instagram statement.

“What Olivia said about our mom using Ethan’s credit card was not the full story,” the siblings said at the time. “Mom and Ethan had a business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money. And both parties were aware of any transactions that we made. Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story.”