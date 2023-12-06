Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Plath revealed she has a boyfriend during the season 5 finale. Fans are now wondering who the reality star’s boyfriend is, how they met and other details about their relationship.

Who Is Lydia Plath’s Boyfriend?

While Lydia told viewers that there’s a new man in her life during the December 4, 2023, episode, she did not reveal her boyfriend’s identity.

Additionally, the TLC star hasn’t shared any hints about who the mystery guy is on social media.

What Has Lydia Plath Said About Her Boyfriend?

“I’ve actually been dating someone for quite a while,” Lydia announced during the season 5 finale.

As she happily shared the news, a photo of the couple appeared on screen that showed her smiling at him as his back faced the camera. “He is amazing, just an amazing man of God,” Lydia told the viewers.

“We met through mutual friends,” she explained. “It’s sweeter than I could have asked for or thought of or dreamed of, and it’s more beautiful than I could have imagined. We wanted to keep it private, just to grow in our relationship, to make sure we’re steady and firm and everything before throwing it out there.”

Has Lydia Plath’s Family Met Her Boyfriend?

Not only have some of Lydia’s friends met her new boyfriend, but she revealed that her family has also gotten to know ​him.

“They love him too,” she shared.

While Lydia’s new romance comes after her parents, Barry Plath and Kim Plath, called it quits, she said that their divorce hasn’t “shattered” her belief in marriage.

When Did Kim Plath and Barry Plath Split?

The Plath parents announced they ended their marriage after 24 years in June 2022.

Courtesy of Lydia Plath/Instagram

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry said in a statement to People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will ​coparent our amazing children.”

She further discussed their split during a June 2022 episode. “Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” the matriarch said in a confessional. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there. I’m unpacking and kind of getting settled in for a couple of days to stay at the farm, which is where we raised all of our children, and I guess I’m feeling, you know, like I never thought it would be like this. It’s very different from what I ever, how I ever thought it would be. It’s just, it’s a time of a lot of change right now and I’m not sure exactly what that’s gonna look like.”

By the end of season 5, both Barry and Kim said that they were at peace with their divorce.

“There is another chapter that comes once you get through the process of grieving the loss of a relationship. It does come to an end,” Barry said. “You do make it through. You do come out OK. You’re like, ‘OK, if I can survive that and I can actually mature through it, I can actually come out better understanding relationships hopefully for the next time around, if there ever is one.’”