Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath didn’t hold back while addressing his mother Kim Plath’s decision to start dating before she finalized her divorce from Barry Plath.

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, November 14, episode shared by TLC’s Instagram account, Ethan, 25, told his brother Micah Plath that he believes Barry, 55, has handled the divorce “really well.”

After Micah, 22, said that the split must have been the “hardest” thing, Ethan praised their father for not turning to alcohol, focusing on his health and raising the former couple’s younger children. “I don’t know how he could have done it any better,” Ethan added.

However, Ethan wasn’t as kind when it came to how Kim, 51, handled the split. “Another blow to dad with the divorce is the way mom’s gone about it,” he continued, referencing her relationship with boyfriend Ken Palmer. “To see other people while you’re still married, I don’t know where you stand on that, but I think is very wrong.”

“As far as I see it, when the divorce papers’ signed and you’re officially legally divorced, no longer with that person, the next minute, if there’s been somebody you’ve been dying to be with, that’s your decision,” Ethan elaborated in a confessional. “I just think it’s wrong to start a relationship with someone when you’re still finalizing the divorce with the person that you’re still married to.”

While talking to Micah, Ethan said that he would be “livid” if his estranged wife, Olivia Plath, started dating before they finalized their divorce.

The episode was filmed before Ethan and Olivia, 25, confirmed their split on October 27.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a lengthy message via Instagram. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Barry confirmed they called it quits after 24 years of marriage in June 2022. “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” they told People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Kim has since moved on with Ken and officially introduced him during season 5 of Welcome to Plathville. She revealed that she met Ken through her youngest son, Isaac Plath, because they are “former coworkers and they own a plane together.”

“I’m a little bit worried that he might not be okay with me dating Ken, but I also feel like it’s time to tell him,” she admitted during the October 17 episode while preparing to tell Isaac, 18, about the romance.

After he learned about the relationship, Isaac said the news was “awkward” and he didn’t know “what to think” of it yet. “I’m feeling, uh, just sad for the most part,” Isaac shared in a private confessional.

Barry’s reaction was similar, and he admitted he was “shocked” and “didn’t have much to say.”

“‘Cause what do you say to something like that? But I’m not sitting here condoning anything Kim’s doing regarding that,” the Plath patriarch said in a confessional. “Looking back on things, 25 years’ worth of marriage and all of a sudden, it’s gone. Part of me gets angry at the fact that this is happening. And then, you know, just being sad.”