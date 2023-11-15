Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath reacted to his estranged wife Kim Plath’s decision to start dating amid their divorce.

Kim, 51, and Barry, 55, crossed paths at their daughter Moriah‘s ballroom dance competition during the Tuesday, November 14, episode, marking the first time they saw each other since the Plath matriarch revealed her romance with Ken Palmer.

“This is the first time I’ve been at an event with Barry and the children since they all have learned that I’m dating someone now,” Kim explained. “I’m a little bit nervous. It’s a little bit awkward, but it’s important for Barry and I to set aside our differences so that the children can have two parents there that are civil to each other.”

The former couple’s daughter Lydia weighed in on the situation, admitting it was a “big surprise” when she learned about her mother’s romance. “Personally I don’t feel like it’s a good decision or the right thing to do concerning the whole situation, but that’s just my point of view,” Lydia, 19, added.

While the teenager admitted she was caught off guard, she insisted that she supports Kim. “It’s not my life and no matter what choices or decisions any of my family makes, I’m still gonna love them and be here for ‘em,” Lydia said. “Even if I don’t 100 percent agree with it in the moment.”

However, Barry made it clear that he didn’t have the same thoughts as Lydia regarding Kim’s new relationship.

“For the sake of the children, I can be around Kim and I can be civil and put myself in Moriah’s shoes and say, ‘Hey, it just would be nice to have us all together… If you show your support for me that would probably mean a lot to me,’” Barry said. “And then I think, on the other hand, Kim’s making choices in her personal life that I don’t condone, specifically dating Ken, you know, don’t condone it, don’t agree with it, but yet it’s happening in front of me.”

The TLC personality explained that it “may look like [he’s] dealing with things moving forward,” though said there have been “times through the whole process of divorce” that he’s “angry” at Kim.

The patriarch then confirmed that he had not yet met Ken, though had no interest in getting to know Kim’s new man. “When it comes to Kim and her private life, that’s her jurisdiction,” he said. “I’m not involved there. Next question.”

TLC

Kim and Barry revealed their split in June 2022 after 24 years of marriage. “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple told People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will ​coparent our amazing children.”

She introduced fans to Ken earlier in season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, explaining that she met her boyfriend through her youngest son, Isaac Plath, because they are “former coworkers and they own a plane together.”