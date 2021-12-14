Was Jana Duggar arrested for child endangerment? The Counting On alum clarified what happened that led to her charge in a statement on Tuesday, December 14.

“I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote via Instagram Stories while detailing the incident. “I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community.”

In Touch confirmed Jana was not arrested, but there is a $430 fine associated with the citation that the reality star won’t have to pay until her court hearing on January 10, 2022.

The misdemeanor charge against Jana was filed on September 10. She pleaded not guilty on September 23.

The TLC alum detailed what happened in a statement about the incident on December 14.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police,” Jana wrote. “This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

Many members of Jana’s family have since come forward to support the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jessa Duggar admitted via Instagram Stories on December 14 that she was “mad” over the negative attention Jana was receiving, adding that the incident “could have happened to anyone.”

“It was an innocent mistake,” Jessa, 29, noted. “She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely.”

The mom of four continued, “She’s without question one of the most amazing women I know and I’d trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”

Younger brothers James and Jason Duggar both shared a photo on their own Instagram Stories in “support” of Jana amid the news.

In addition, cousin Amy King (née Duggar) also spoke about the incident and said she “bet” that Jana was “exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out” from “watching multiple kids.”

“I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” Amy, 35, wrote on December 11. “This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found! … It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to [Jana,] love you.”