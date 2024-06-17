The Tony Awards was a family affair for Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne, who matched in teal ensembles during the event held in New York City on Sunday, June 16.

Angelina, 49, stunned in a custom teal Atelier Versace strapless gown, while Vivienne, 15, wore a white shirt with a teal vest, teal trousers and bow tie. Additionally, she kept her feet comfortable by wearing converse sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo represented their Broadway show, The Outsiders, during the awards show. Angelina produced the musical, while her and Brad Pitt’s daughter was listed as a producer assistant on the playbill. However, the teen seemingly snubbed Brad, 60, by dropping his last name in the playbill so she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie.”