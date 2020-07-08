Vili Fualaau “uprooted his life” to be with ex-wife Mary Kay Letourneau leading up to her death at the age of 58 from stage 4 cancer on July 6, 2020. Letourneau, a former school teacher, was convicted in 1997 of sexually assaulting Fualaau when he was in sixth grade, and they went on to marry, welcome two children together and divorce in 2019. Where is he today? Here’s an update on their relationship.

Were They On Good Terms Before She Died?

Even though they parted ways, Fualaau “moved back from California, gave up his life there, and for the last two months of Mary’s life, he stood by her 24/7 taking care of her,” her attorney, David Gehrke, told Today on July 8. “So yes, they were divorced and they had their spats, but they were always in love with each other.”

Letourneau’s lawyer said Fualaau knew “her end was coming,” so “for her sake and the family’s sake, and for his sake, he came back up and was with her, and it meant the world to her.”

Shutterstock

How Did Their Relationship Start?

The Seattle-area teacher made headlines when her affair with her 12-year-old student, Fualaau, was exposed. She was arrested and charged with child rape after her husband Steve Letourneau found out about their sexual relationship. At the time, she was a 34-year-old mother of four.

While awaiting her sentencing, Letourneau welcomed her first child with Fualaau, Audrey. Letourneau was paroled in 1998, but had to do another stint behind bars because she had contact with Fualaau. She later gave birth to their second child, Georgia, while in prison.

Letourneau and Fualaau wed in 2005 and their marriage lasted until he filed for legal separation in 2017. They ended up divorcing and it was finalized by 2019.

Have Their Daughters Ever Spoken Out?

In 2018, Audrey shed light on their family dynamic. “I think I understand about it, just like how it was surprising to people,” Audrey said in an interview with her sister, Georgia, on Australia’s “Sunday Night” show.

“It’s been feeling different because it’s not really been brought to our attention, just because we grew up with it, so we’re adapted to it,” she added.