Mary Kay Letourneau’s ex-husband Vili Fualaau was arrested in Seattle on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), In Touch can confirm.

Fualaau, 38, was driving erratically on the highway around 4 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, and abruptly switched lanes. He almost “struck a patrol car” in the process, Washington State Patrol spokesman Sergeant Darren Wright tells In Touch.

YouTube

He was taken into custody at the Snohomish County Jail after he failed the field sobriety tests and the breathalyzer, Wright confirmed to In Touch. Fualaau was released from custody one day after the incident on Sunday, September 12. TMZ was the first to report news of his arrest.

Fualaau’s name has been tied to Letourneau since 1996, when it was revealed the teacher and pupil were involved in a sexual relationship. She was 34, married and had four children when she began the affair with her 6th grade student. Fualaau was either 12 or 13 at the time.

After securing a plea deal in 1997, she was sentenced to three months in jail, but shortly after her first release, Letourneau was found in a car having sex with Fualaau. This led a judge to revoke her previous plea agreement and she was ordered to serve seven years in prison on child rape charges.

That same year, Letourneau also gave birth to her and 14-year-old Fualaau’s first child, daughter Audrey. Their second daughter, Georgia, was born while Letourneau was in prison.

Heidi Gutman/ABC

After she was released from behind bars in August 2004, Letourneau and Fualaau got married in May 2005. Although they remained together for 12 years, they went on to separate in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Letourneau later died at the age of 58 in July 2020 after battling colon cancer for nine months.

“I would count in between those pauses [of breath] and it’s just the longest count that I had,” Fualaau said while recalling her final moments during an episode of The Dr. Oz Show, which aired in September 2020, revealing he stayed by her side. “And I had turned off her breathing machine just to hear if she was breathing, just really soft. And at that moment, I had to tell the kids that they [needed] to call the rest of the siblings to come and say their goodbyes. That this is it.”