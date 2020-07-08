Before Mary Kay Letourneau, who died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, was charged with child rape for having an affair with her then-sixth-grade student Vili Fualaau, she was married to Steve Letourneau. Today, her former college sweetheart has seemingly found happiness in his private life following the sex scandal.

In 2015 — shortly after Mary Kay resurfaced for an interview with Barbara Walters — an insider told Radar Online that he went on to marry twice more and eventually “moved on” with his life after the limelight faded.

When the one-time teacher was arrested in 1997 — and revealed she was pregnant with her first child by Vili (her daughter Audrey is now 22) — Steve filed for divorce and got custody of their four children, Steven Jr., Mary Claire, Nicholas, and Jacqueline. Despite their mother’s reputation, her adult children have found success and happiness, too. The insider said Nicholas graduated from Georgetown with a computer science degree, and Steven Jr., who is less than two years younger than his stepfather, is a father-of-two.

In spite of their tumultuous childhoods, all of the children Mary Kay shares with Steve grew up to be well-adjusted adults.

“I attribute all of that to Steven, not to Mary Kay,” the insider explained. While Mary Kay previously insisted all six of her children (in addition to Audrey, Vili and Mary Kay also share Georgia, 21) have a close relationship, Vili told Barbara Walters, “It’s an awkward feeling, for sure, to be close in age with someone [who is] technically your stepson or stepdaughter.”

However, things weren’t always so easy for Mary Kay and her ex-husband, who alerted the authorities of his wife’s sexual relationship with her former student. In an autobiography penned by Mary Kay and Vili, Vili alleged that Mary Kay’s first husband threatened him when he first learned of the affair.

Vili explained, “He came to my house and confronted me about it and told me if I don’t want my mom knowing about this or anyone knowing about this, it was going to end. I was worried about everything, about Mary, myself and I said okay, I don’t want this to get out anywhere. The fear of my mom’s reaction and the thought of everyone being affected by it was one of my biggest fears, so I said, for the better of everyone, okay. It was kind of devastating.”

Since then, Mary Kay and Vili separated and officially divorced each other in 2019, 22 years after their headline-making relationship first began. Today, Vili is working as a DJ. When asked about their split, Steve simply told People magazine, “I’ve moved on and I have nothing to say.”

While things were complicated for the blended family in the mid-90s, the insider said Steve has had no problem putting the scandal behind him. He’s worked for Alaskan Airlines for over 30 years, and he has two more daughters (by his second ex-wife, Kelly Whalen).

“He’s gotten on with his life and everything is positive.” the source said. “He is a wonderful man and father. None of the kids have turned out bad and he did it all on his own. Steven is a wonderful, hardworking man. He’s always provided and care for his family.”

On Tuesday, July 7, People confirmed Mary Kay died at the age of 58 from stage 4 cancer. “It was expected but sad anyway,” her lawyer, David Gehrke, told KING 5 News, confirming the news of her passing. “She was a good person.”

Steve has not yet spoken out about his ex-wife’s passing.