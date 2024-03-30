Video of Diddy’s ‘Adopted Daughter’ Resurfaces Amid ​Claims

A video featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged “adopted daughter,” Ava Baroni, ​ resurfaced amid the rapper’s recent legal woes.

The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok in 2020, shows Combs, 54, with Baroni sitting on his lap.

“My name is Ava and I’m a Scorpio,” the girl said before being cut off by Combs saying, “No, no, no, what’s your last name?”

Baroni laughed and Combs continued, “Ava Baroni Combs … Yes, it’s breaking news. Diddy adopted a white child. I want you to tell them the story of how I adopted you. You still have beautiful parents, but you’re my child also. Please tell the story.”

Baroni picked up as Combs requested and said, “So, I was on the streets and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man. So then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids.”

Combs then admitted that Baroni’s retelling was “borderline suspect” and added that he “adopted [her] like Madonna adopted kids and everyone else adopts kids.”

However, Combs and Baroni were simply joking during the TikTok live about her “adoption.” Baroni has no relation to Combs, as she is the friend of one of his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

“Ava Baroni is the best friend of Diddy’s twin daughter,” read a context note added by other users after the video was reshared via X on Tuesday, March 26. “They grew up together, this joke was Diddy playing around. She has never been adopted by Diddy.”

The video ​resurfaced after sex trafficking allegations against the “All About the Benjamins” rapper led to federal agents raiding his homes in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, March 26, Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer released a statement on his behalf.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush –​ paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

