Always on her mind. Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her late 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, by changing the Mamba Sports Foundation’s name following their tragic deaths. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation,” the 37-year-old announced via Instagram on Thursday, February 13. “Our missions remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports.”

Vanessa — who also shares her three daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months with the late basketball star — continued to tell her followers how grateful she is for the “outpouring of support” and “your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.”

She concluded, “We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #Wings @mambamambacitasports.”

Of course, fans took to the comments section to rave about her brilliant idea. One person wrote, “This is next level. All-inclusive because Kobe advocated for women’s basketball as well, and Gigi was up and coming young talent! Great call on all involved!” while another echoed, “They are both smiling those amazing smiles looking down on us. Thanks for your strength. One day at a time, baby girl. One day at a time.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m so impressed with your strength and courage.”

Just a few days earlier, Vanessa got candid about how she was coping ever since Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” she began on February 10. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

Ultimately, Vanessa wrote she is “so mad” Bryant and Gigi are no longer with us, but she’s “thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Vanessa continued, “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here, and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa has spoken out about her late husband and daughter quite a bit in the past few weeks. On February 8, she uploaded a video of her youngest daughter trying to stand for the first time. “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes,” she wrote.

Bryant, Gianna along with seven other people — Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 36, John Altobelli, 57, Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 46, and Aro Zobayan, 50 — were on the way to Thousand Oaks for basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy, but unfortunately, they never made it to their destination.

Since then, people all over the world have shared tributes to the former MVP. Vanessa announced there would be a “Celebration of Life” event honoring Gianna and Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24. “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker, and the amount of years Kob and I were together,” she captioned the announcement on Instagram.

