They continue to live on. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Saturday, February 8 to share a photo of her youngest daughter, Capri, as she attempted to reach a major milestone. Vanessa captured her little girl trying to stand up for the first time, and she revealed that baby Capri looks just like her late big sister, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and has late father Kobe Bryant‘s eyes.

“My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes,” Vanessa, 37, wrote in the caption of the cute clip while adding a sun and red heart emoji. In the video, fans could see 7-month-old Capri smiling up wide at her mommy while her aunt Ri-Ri held her by her hands.

“Let’s do this again, try it again, mama,” Vanessa could be heard encouraging her little one. “Okay, ready? Okay! Woo!” she said as baby Carpi stood up with her auntie’s help. “Good job, Koko! Good job! Good girl, mamacita! You want to do it again? Let’s do this! Here we go, wow! Good girl, sunshine! I love you!”

Baby Capri giggled and cooed and seemed to have so much fun as she worked on her standing skills. Fans took to the comments and agreed that Vanessa’s youngest looks just like Gianna and Kobe.

“I can see so much of Gigi in her. Absolutely beautiful❤️and that laugh is everything! Love you guys!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “She definitely has her daddy’s eyes…💕💕💕.”

Kobe died at age of 41 and Gianna died at the age of 13 on January 26, 2020, when the private helicopter they had been traveling in with seven other people crashed in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were on their way to basketball practice at the NBA legend’s Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks when the accident occurred. All nine people on the helicopter died in the crash.

Since then, fans, family members, friends and celebrities alike have paid tribute to the former Los Angeles Laker and his budding basketball star daughter. On Friday, February 7, Vanessa announced there would be a “Celebration of Life” event in honor of Kobe and Gianna on February 24, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. More details will be announced soon.