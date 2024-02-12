Usher is the proud dad of four kids from two different marriages. After he tied the knot for the third time with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, fans want to know more about his children.

Who Are Usher’s Kids With Jennifer Goicoechea?

The pair went public with their romance in June 2019, and welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, on September 24, 2020. Usher and Jenn expanded their family one year later when she gave birth to their son Sire Castrello on September 29, 2021.

Usher and Jenn got married on February 11, 2024, following his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Who Are Usher’s Kids With Tameka Foster?

Usher and Tameka’s marriage was short-lived, as they wed in August 2007 and divorced in 2009. Despite their brief union, the former couple welcomed two sons, Usher V in November 2007, and Naviyd Ely in December 2008.

Usher V Nearly Drown Before Being Diagnosed as Diabetic

The “Turn Down for What” singer’s eldest son’s arm got caught in a pool drain at his dad’s Atlanta home in August 2013 after he tried to retrieve a toy. Two contractors working at the house dove in and pulled him from the water and were able to resuscitate the boy before paramedics arrived.

Usher V – known as “Cinco” – spent a week in the hospital before being released following the near-fatal incident.

“I am blessed and fortunate to say that my son Usher V is doing well and is recovering,” Usher said in a statement at the time.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, love and support for my family’s well-being. I would like to thank my Aunt Rena [Oden] as well as the doctors and nurses who are working with us around the clock. I would especially like to thank the two men who saved my son’s life, Eugene Stachurski and Ben Crews. They are true heroes and I am deeply grateful to them,” he added.

The following year, Cinco was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “A child that every day has to prick himself and has to be cautious of what he eats and also to carry this disorder around — that really is the type of bravery that we all aspire to have,” Usher said of his son at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Promise Ball in 2015.

What Has Usher Said About Being a Father?

Before the birth of Cinco, Usher told People, “I just want my son to fully be coherent and to be healthy, first and foremost. You can wish for a million and one things. But I hope that my son has the same energy I had as a child. Hopefully, he won’t be as bad as me. I hope that he’s just a healthy son.”

The year after Cinco’s birth, father and son appeared on the cover of Essence. Usher explained how important it was to be present for his then-only child.

“You should never abandon that responsibility, which is to be there, reading with your child, being supportive of your child’s growth,” he told the publication “That is communicating. That is making the choice to put your child before your own vanity.”

Ahead of his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, the “My Boo” singer revealed that his two teenage sons don’t want him attending their events due to his superstar status. “My kids – sometimes, they don’t want me to come. They don’t want me to be at their basketball game or their recital, or they wanna be very, very low-key, ‘cause they don’t want that energy,” he revealed on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Usher gushed about the special relationship he has with his youngest son, Sire, in 2022. “Me and him have a really cool relationship. He’s different than any of my other kids. I’ve managed to have a little code going with him when I talk to him and how we speak to each other. He makes me mush … My new little boy, he’s something special,” he told People.