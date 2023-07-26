‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Success: Before and After Photos

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is looking and feeling better than ever after an incredible weight loss transformation.

“Officially done with this cut, and I managed to drop 24 pounds while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” he shared alongside before and after photos posted via Instagram in August 2022.

Tyler posted a photo from March “at the end of [his] bulk” period, weighing in at 203 pounds. He followed that with a photo from “the end of [his] cut” when he weighed 179 pounds.

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again,” Catelynn Baltierra’s husband added. “I did decide to shift my goals a little and focus more on aesthetics [and] muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building.”

Keep scrolling to see Tyler Baltierra’s incredible weight loss transformation!