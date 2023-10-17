Tyga custody battle with Blac Chyna (real name: Angela White) regarding their son, King Cairo, is getting more complicated. The “Taste” rapper requested sole custody of King, which has left many fans wondering where the exes stand amid the controversy.

What Did Blac Chyna Ask Tyga ​for in Her Custody Lawsuit?

Chyna ​asked the court for more visitation and transparency regarding King in early October 2023, while she also asked Tyga to cover her legal bills.

In her filing, Chyna claimed she only gets 24 hours a week with King and said Tyga “refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives,” according to documents viewed by Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, she alleged that Tyga – whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson – wasn’t providing her with important information about King’s health, safety and welfare.

Tyga Requests Sole Custody of Cairo

Tyga responded to Chyna’s filing on October 13 and requested full physical and legal custody of King. After stating that Chyna can have “reasonable visitation” on the weekends, Tyga asked that the former reality star provide written permission if she wants to take King outside of the state. He went on to request that they maintain the holiday schedule they previously agreed on.

How Long Were Blac Chyna and Tyga Together?

Chyna and Tyga began dating in 2011 after they met on set of his music video for “Rack City.” They welcomed King in 2012 and were even engaged before they called it quits in 2014.

The Rob & Chyna alum went on to welcome her daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016 with ex Rob Kardashian.

What Has Blac Chyna Said About Her Custody Battle With Tyga?

Chyna opened up about her custody battle against Tyga while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October.

“The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son, King,” she said at the time. “Once that’s out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority … [and] I’m not gonna give up, at all. Moms don’t give up on their kids.”

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Not only is Chyna prioritizing spending more time with her kids, but she revealed she stopped creating content on OnlyFans because of King and Dream.

“I will never go back on OnlyFans,” she said after deactivating her profile in March. “As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I’m just not going out like that.”