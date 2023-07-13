Is he coming back? Khloé Kardashian revealed whether her brother, Rob Kardashian, will return to reality TV by making an appearance on their family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” Khloé explained in a confessional during the latest Kardashians episode, which aired on Thursday, July 13. “He talks about it a lot. But I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally. But he’s literally the best dad I know and I’m so proud of him for that. I know he’s feeling really good about himself and I’m happy for him. I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

During the episode, fans heard Rob’s voice during a phone call with Khloé as the two discussed plans for his daughter Dream Kardashian’s birthday party.

Rob, 36, shares Dream, 6, with ex Blac Chyna.

“Rob does such an amazing job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs,” Khloé added.

Just one week prior, Khloé’s Instagram followers heard Rob’s voice in the background of a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories, featuring her daughter, True Thompson, and Dream dancing to various tunes.

Khloé shares True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Go, Uncle Bob!” Khloé was heard yelling in the clip, seemingly indicating that Rob joined the girls on their dance party.

Rob also brought a tear to social media users’ eyes when he took to Instagram to pen a rare shout-out to Khloé in honor of her 39th birthday.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” Rob captioned his post on June 27. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever, my darling buttercup! I love you so much and [am] so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I [sic]. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Fans of the famous family haven’t seen Rob regularly appear on the small screen since the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Since then, the Arthur George Socks founder kept his personal life away from the public eye, as even his Instagram page bio notes that he “does not post” to the account and that it is run by Jenner Communications.

Rob made it a point that he avoids the spotlight when he skipped his sister Kourtney Kardashian’s May 2022 wedding to husband Travis Barker, which was held in Portofino, Italy. The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended the event.

At the time Kourtney’s grand nuptials took place, a source exclusively told In Touch, “Rob is a very private person. He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”

After KUWTK concluded in 2021, Khloé spoke on her brother’s behalf about why he chose to leave the reality TV lifestyle.

“It’s not so much about the physical appearance, it’s about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life,” Khloé said during the June 2021 reunion special, seemingly referring to Rob’s messy split and legal battle with Chyna, 35. “And how they treated him or how he felt they may have used him to get to certain areas or levels.”