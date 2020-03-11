No bad blood. Tristan Thompson is proving he’s still on good terms with Scott Disick, despite splitting from Khloé Kardashian in 2019. The Cleveland Cavaliers baller took to Instagram Stories to share the thoughtful gift he received from Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, which included several clothing items from Scott’s affordable luxury brand, Talentless.

“Appreciate it bro!! @letthelordbewithyou @talentless,” Tristan captioned the snap on Wednesday, March 11, with several fire emojis.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Even though Tristan and Khloé, 35, parted ways after his cheating scandal, it looks like the NBA athlete still gets along with her family, considering they coparent their precious daughter, True, together. The former flames welcomed their baby girl in April 2018.

Earlier this week, KoKo made headlines for her hilarious reaction to Tristan’s shirtless photo, after a fan said they finally “understand” their relationship. In the snap, the 28-year-old put his impressive physique on display while working out in his home gym. The Revenge Body star got a kick out of the tweet and later responded with five laughing emojis. Meanwhile, Tristan has also been showing love on several of her recent photos.

Khloé previously spoke out about their dynamic in December 2019, revealing she was willing to put aside their differences for the sake of their 1-year-old.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“He’s True’s daddy — she deserves to have a loving and awesome father,” she wrote to a fan at the time. “Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child.”

As of now, the Good American mogul and power forward have “no plans to get back together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are [just] happily coparenting.”

Khloé also previously confirmed she doesn’t want to continue resenting her ex. “I forgive Tristan, and I don’t think he’s a bad person,” she revealed. “I don’t believe in being a victim. So, something I’m focusing on is just making sure I’m healed from that — or as much as I can — and making sure I understand it.”