Time to shine! Khloé Kardashian showed off her playful side by flipping off the camera after her first public appearance since ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.

“The People’s Choice,” the Good American founder, 37, captioned her new photo on Wednesday, December 8, hours after winning Reality TV Star of 2021 at the awards show.

“Hope that middle finger is for Tristan girl,” one fan wrote. “What I was thinking!” another social media user added. “THIS!!!” a third chimed in.

Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC

In the sultry snapshot, Khloé posed in her silver chainmail mini dress paired with matching open-toe stilettos, flaunting a crimped hairstyle and chic accessories.

Earlier that evening, KoKo appeared to be in great spirits while joining sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner on stage to accept their win for Best Reality Show of 2021 following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The former Revenge Body host was also seen cheering on Kim when the Skims CEO earned the Fashion Icon Award during the star-studded event held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and surprisingly gave a shout-out to her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Khloé appeared to put the recent drama involving her own ex to the side for a fun-filled evening with family. Although she has yet to speak out about the claims Tristan allegedly fathered a child with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols, the E! star did share a cryptic quote about “negative energy” around the same time that Maralee reportedly gave birth to a son.

Shutterstock (2)

“I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t,” a quote from Girl Unfiltered read via her Instagram Story on December 2.

Khloé also shared another message hinting she was keeping a positive outlook, reading, “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray.”

In Touch previously confirmed that on-again, off-again couple Khloé and Tristan split for good in June 2021, following a previous reconciliation. In court documents obtained by In Touch, Maralee claims the baby was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday on March 13, at which time he and Khloé were still together.

Since the news made headlines, Khloé has been getting support from family and “has been leaning” on Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, who sent her flowers amid the scandal, a source exclusively told In Touch. “When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was OK.”