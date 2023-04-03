Maralee Nichols is teaching her son Theo, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, to be happy with the “simple things” in life. Fans are taking it as shade at Khloé Kardashian, who threw her daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan, a lavish 5th birthday party at the same time, which the NBA player attended.

Khloé shared an array of snapshots on Sunday, April 2, showing a giant balloon octopus, massive dessert and treat stations, personalized backpacks for the kids to customize and painting stations with all of True’s friends and relatives in attendance.

Maralee seemed to diss the elaborate bash, as she shared Instagram videos and photos the same day of a beach outing with Theo. “Happiness … It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she wrote in the caption as the personal trainer was shown cuddling her son at sunset as the waves rolled in. A video showed an excited Theo running in the sand towards a flock of seagulls on the beach.

There has been no indication that True has met her half-sibling Theo, even though she has spent time with her other half-brother, Prince Thompson, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig. He was born in December 2016, the same year Khloé and the Chicago Bulls player began dating. Tristan and ​Khloé dated on and off for ​six years before splitting in 2022.

Maralee became pregnant with Theo following a tryst in March 2021 when he was still together with Khloé. She gave birth on December 1, 2021, with the pregnancy news breaking just before the little boy’s delivery. Maralee had sued Tristan in a paternity lawsuit, and he later took a DNA test confirming he was the father of her son.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he began in a January 3, 2022, Instagram message. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan then apologized to Khloé, telling her, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued, adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

On July 13, 2022, it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan were expecting baby No. 2, a son, via a surrogate. He was conceived in November 2021, shortly before news broke of Maralee’s pregnancy. The former couple’s son, whose name has yet to be revealed, arrived on July 28, 2022.

Khloé showed plenty of love towards Tristan in a gushing March 2023 Instagram post in honor of him turning 32.

“You are truly the best father, brother and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way you show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” Khloé wrote, adding, “Happy birthday baby daddy.”