Tristan Thompson and his brother Amari Thompson moved in with Khloé Kardashian after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died.

Khloé, 39, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian hopped on the Skim mogul’s plane to Toronto to be with Tristan, 32, after Andrea’s death in January during the Thursday, July 27, episode of The Kardashians.

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world,” Kim, 42, explained. “So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

Khloé recalled receiving a call from Tristan in which he was screaming into the phone and stated that Andrea was “gone.” After noting that she spoke with Andrea nearly every day, the mother of two added that the Thompson matriarch was the sole caretaker for Tristan’s “severely disabled” younger brother, Amari, 16. Following Andrea’s passing, Tristan was named Amari’s legal guardian.

Kim and Khloé helped out by cleaning Andrea’s apartment, figuring out her life insurance policy and turning off her phones and credit cards. Additionally, the famous family arranged to bring Amari to Los Angeles so that he could live with Tristan.

However, the Good American founder explained that Tristan’s home, which was under construction, had the roof cave in following severe weather. Due to the incident, Tristan and Amari temporarily moved in with her.

“Isn’t God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you, his roof caved in, what are the chances?” Kim asked Khloé amid the transition.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now and why should he be?” Khloé said about the NBA player, whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 12 months, with.

Tristan moved in with Khloé and their kids after she said they will never get back together during the July 13 episode.

“I forgive Tristian,” she said while reflecting on his past cheating scandals when they were dating. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s–t go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t.”

The former couple was first linked in 2016 and announced they were expecting a child in 2017. The athlete cheated on the reality star when she was nine months pregnant, though Khloé ultimately forgave him and they stayed together.

Mega Agency

The Toronto native’s next scandal was in 2019 when he was caught cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Tristan and Khloé split amid the scandal, though later reconciled in 2021.

However, they split again when Khloé learned Tristan conceived a child with Maralee Nichols ​during their relationship. Maralee, 33, gave birth to ​hers and Tristan’s son, Theo, in December 2021.

Before the cheating scandal made headlines, Khloé and Tristan hired a surrogate to carry their son, Tatum, who was born in July 2022.