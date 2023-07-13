Moving on. Khloé Kardashian shut down speculation that she will reconcile with ex Tristan Thompson.

Scott Disick asked Khloé, 39, where she stands with Tristan, 32, and if there were “any chances” they would get back together while out to eat during the Thursday, July 13, episode of The Kardashians. “Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support,” Scott, 40, added.

Khloé quickly noted that she won’t reconcile with the NBA player and was “totally fine with him.”

“I don’t have any issues,” the Good American founder explained. “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

She further elaborated on the decision in a confessional, where she was asked how she now feels about Tristan’s cheating scandals during their relationship.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” she said. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s–t go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t.”

The pair was first linked in 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child, daughter True Thompson, in 2017. Drama ensued when the athlete cheated on the reality star when she was nine months pregnant. Despite being hurt by the betrayal, Khloé ultimately forgave Tristan and they stayed together.

Tristan’s next scandal was in 2019 when he was caught cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple split amid the scandal, though later rekindled their romance in 2021.

However, their reconciliation was ​short lived and they once again split when Khloé learned Tristan conceived a child with Maralee Nichols ​during their relationship. The fitness instructor gave birth to ​hers and Tristan’s son, Theo, in December 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan confirmed via Instagram in January 2022. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then apologized to Khloé and said she didn’t “deserve” the public “humiliation” and “heartache.”

Mega Agency

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued in the statement. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Before the cheating scandal came to light, Khloé and Tristan hired a surrogate to carry their second child, son Tatum, who was born in July 2022.

While Khloé has insisted she will never get back together with Tristan, the TV personality proved they’re on good terms when she penned a touching tribute to her ex on his birthday in February.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” she wrote about Tristan. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation [sic]. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”