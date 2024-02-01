Trevor Noah’s late nights are clearly paying off as the highly popular comedian is bringing in the money! Apart from his commercial success, the South Africa native has earned his massive net worth in a few different ways.

What Is Trevor Noah’s Net Worth?

Trevor is worth an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Trevor Noah Make Money?

Trevor began his career in comedy at 22 years old when he was dared by a friend to perform a routine at a nightclub. After slowly gaining recognition, Trevor relocated to the United States and would later become a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014. One year later, Trevor was named host after Jon stepped down.

At the beginning of his career, Trevor was taking home between $5 million to $8 million per season. In 2017, the comedian signed a new deal with Viacom that doubled his salary to $16 million per season, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In seven seasons of hosting the series, it is estimated Trevor earned more than $96 million.

After leaving the series, Trevor has earned millions in comedy tours across the world and launched the “What Now? With Trevor Noah” podcast on Spotify in November 2023. While the details of the deal have remained tight-lipped, the streaming giant is known to spend top dollars for A-list talent.

“We are very lucky,” he said that month in an interview with Variety. “We have a mix of massive stars as guests, and some people who nobody knows… Not everybody you speak to has to be a superstar. Someone will be No. 1 at the box office, someone will be a scientist who will change how we live for the rest of our lives.”

Has Trevor Noah Written Any Books?

Trevor authored his autobiography, Born a Crime, in 2016 and the memoir has sold more than 1 million copies since its release. He reportedly made seven figures in regard to his book deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Does Trevor Noah Still Host ‘The Daily Show’?

After seven seasons of filing the hosting role, Trevor stepped down from his duties in December 2022.

“I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said during his last episode, which aired month. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.”