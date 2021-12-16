The cause of death for those who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert has been determined as “compression asphyxia,” according to the medical examiner.

Each victim was pronounced dead at the hospitals they were brought to, per TMZ. One of the 10 victims was clarified to have had a “contributory case” to their death, involving combined effects from using cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

Scott’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Scott, 30, (real name: Jacques Berman Webster II) performed at his annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5. When the “Goosebumps” rapper took the stage at around 9:00 p.m., the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained in a press conference that night.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories and to Twitter following the tragedy, expressing his support for the investigation.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he tweeted the day after the concert. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Scott then came under fire for not stopping his performance. His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who also attended the Astroworld Festival, spoke out on their awareness surrounding the severity of the situation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events,” Jenner, 24, wrote via Instagram Stories on November 7. “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Later that month, Scott offered to pay the funeral costs for Ezra Blount’s family, the youngest Astroworld victim who died at just 9-years-old. However, the family rejected the offer, according to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

“Your client’s offer is declined,” the Blount family’s attorney, Bob Hilliard, wrote. “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Scott was then slammed for his comments during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on December 9, in which he said the media had “put [the blame] on me.” YouTube users quickly weighed in on the video, some alleging he wasn’t taking accountability for what happened.

“He really said protecting his brand and sponsorships isn’t a priority but refuses to take any responsibility or denounce any of the other parties involved,” one commenter wrote.

The “Sicko Mode” artist, however, defended the notion that he wasn’t aware of the casualties “until the press conference” and that he “didn’t know the exact details,” referring to the deaths.