Travis Scott Was Upset When His Romance With Rihanna Was ‘Exposed,’ Podcast Host Says

Keeping it low-key? Travis Scott was upset after his romance with Rihanna was “exposed” in 2015, podcast host Lawrence Schlossman revealed on the May 26 episode of his “Throwing Fits” podcast.

“It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.’ [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f–k,” the former Complex writer explained to cohost James Harris and guest Jonah Weiner while swapping stories about celebs who disliked what they wrote about them.

Lawrence explained he “broke the news” about the romantic relationship brewing between Travis, 28, and Rihanna, 32, despite being told “not to” by higher-ups and the “Sicko Mode” artist. Surprisingly, the writer divulged that Travis begged him to not “do him like that” during their two-hour conversation for Complex’s December 2015/January 2016 issue.

At the time, the “Highest in the Room” artist called the Fenty founder his “muse.” He also gushed over how “inspiring” and “creative” RiRi is.

“Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But, apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that,” added the entertainment writer.

The “Work” artist met Travis at the Opening Ceremony show during New York Fashion Week in 2013. Two years later, they collaborated on her song “Bitch Better Have My Money” and dating rumors followed shortly after that.

In September of that year, they were seen getting cozy at a handful of events. It’s unclear when they exactly fizzled out, but the “Antidote” artist joined Rihanna’s “The Anti World Tour” in March 2016.

Of course, Travis went on to date Kylie Jenner in 2017 after she broke things off with her longtime beau Tyga. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, the following February. Although they briefly split in October 2019, the coparents “want to be a proper family,” an insider told Life & Style amid their reconciliation in March.

Rihanna recently split from billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel in January after two years together. The next month, a source told Us Weekly the A-lister was “hanging out and hooking up” with A$AP Rocky.

