She’s got love for her baby daddy! Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott may not be back together, but she still took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an Instagram Story right as midnight rolled around so she could be one of the first to help him celebrate. “Happy birthday, @travisscott!!!” she wrote. “Stormi’s parents!!!”

In a second post, she took her tribute to the next level. “DADA,” she continued. “Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl,” she joked with a weary emoji. “But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK, I’m crying. Love you forever!”

Though nephew Mason Disick debunked rumors the couple had reunited in March, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, are still special to each other. “They love each other, and they love Stormi,” the source said. “[It] really isn’t that complicated. … It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Explaining their romance “evolved into something else” following their October 2019 split, the source hinted they’re in a good place now. In February 2020, they even took Stormi, 2, out for a playdate together to a trampoline warehouse. Mom Kris Jenner shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month they were spending “a lot” of time together and are “great coparents.”

No matter where they stand, it’s clear the Kardashian-Jenners still consider the “Sicko Mode” rapper part of their family. Kylie even said as much after the 2020 Oscars when she took to social media to share a video of big sis Kourtney Kardashian chowing down on dinner rolls while Travis seemingly rolled a blunt. “It be your own family sometimes,” she teased.

But as close as they are — and as good a dad as the makeup mogul has declared her ex to be — they don’t have any plans just yet to give Stormi a little sibling. “I don’t want another baby right now,” the California cutie said on an Instagram Live in April. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.” When that day rolls around, though, we have no doubts that Travis will be at the top of her potential baby daddy list, no matter their relationship status.