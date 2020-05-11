Good times! Travis Scott shared never before seen photos from a fun evening out with Kylie Jenner, fueling rumors they have reconciled amid the two social distancing together. The rapper took to Instagram with the cozy throwback portraits on Monday, May 11, taken during their trip to Kensington, London back in 2017.

In the first shot, Travis, 28, cuddles close to Kylie, 22, as she makes a playful expression while clad in her LL Cool J sweater. The second shot shows the makeup maven sticking her tongue out next to the “Goosebumps” performer.

Travis didn’t post a message for the reality star on Mother’s Day, but he did share photos of the same flowers she posted on her page, hinting they were from him.

Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram

Just last week, the amicable exes revealed they were hanging out at home together with their daughter, Stormi Webster, amid the quarantine. In one video the reality star posted, the duo enjoyed the sunny weather outside while playing with some filters on social media. The squad also had a pizza night and snacked on some ice cream for dessert.

It’s obvious they’re on great terms at the moment, considering the beauty guru even gushed over her baby daddy while celebrating his birthday on April 30. “DADA. Happy birthday to Daddy of the Year!” she wrote in her sentimental caption, before praising him as an incredible father to their precious 2-year-old daughter.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever,” she added. “We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK I’m crying. Love you forever!”

While fans have been speculating the two worked out their differences, Kylie’s nephew Mason Disick recently told fans on Instagram Live that she and the award-winning artist were “not back together,” leading to more questions about their status.

Kylie has continued to add fuel to the reconciliation rumors, having previously rocked out to his song “Give No Fxk” while riding in the car on March 4. In February, she also posted three photos from one of her first public outings with the performer. “It’s … a … mood,” she captioned some pics of them at a Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Back in October 2019, the brunette beauty and her man decided to “take a break” after nearly two years of dating. “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full on split,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

We’ll have to see what the future holds!