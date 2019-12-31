Even though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together, the rapper made his feelings about the KUWTK starlet — who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 20 months, with Travis — very clear. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” the 27-year-old “SICKO MODE” singer told XXL Magazine in an interview published on Monday, December 30. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

Not only did Travis continue to gush about the 22-year-old, but he hinted as to why things might not have worked out between the pair. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will,” he said. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In October, the TV personality and the Grammy nominee decided to go their separate ways, but it didn’t seem like it was a permanent decision. “It’s not a full-on split. It wasn’t that long ago that Kylie was talking about having another baby with Travis, so this comes as a shock,” a source told In Touch at the time.

Despite not being in a relationship at the moment, the two seem to be on good terms. Kylie “wants to have a good relationship” with Travis “for the sake” of their daughter, a second source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Recently, the brunette babe supported her ex’s new album, Jackboys, on social media following its release on December 27. “STORMI’S DAD,” she captioned a screenshot of his new tunes. Two days later, the billionaire uploaded two photos of herself in a bra and underwear on her Instagram page, and the Texas native seemingly took notice. “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she wrote on the ‘gram. “LOL,” Travis replied on his Instagram Stories.

Ultimately, if the former flames want to work things out, they are going to need to focus on their relationship. “Kylie has serious trust issues,” a third source told In Touch after their split. “She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him. She is this billionaire megastar, and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship. They’ve had major trust issues from the start.”

The Kardashian family is even hopeful that Kylie and Trav can come together in the near future. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” the insider explained.

Well, love is still in the air. So, we’re optimistic they can work things out!