Travis Kelce is a millionaire thanks to his career in the NFL, though he has faced financial troubles in the past and owes more than $100,000 in back taxes, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, has a state tax lien from his home state of Ohio for $46,579 from June 2016, as well as another for $64,198 from November 2018 and one for $909 from December 2018, according to legal paperwork viewed by In Touch.

Additionally, Travis had two tax liens that have since been released.

Separate from his money issues, Travis has committed six vehicle related criminal offenses since 2011, all in the state of Ohio. Each offense was the result of speeding or seat belt-related issues. He has pleaded guilty to all of his vehicle-related offenses.

In Touch discovered his money woes amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. Whispers began to swirl that the duo are in the early stages of dating when a source told Page Six that they have been “quietly hanging out.” The insider added that Taylor, 33, saw Travis just weeks earlier when they were both in New York City.

However, an additional source told Entertainment Tonight that Travis and Taylor are not officially dating.

Speculation that the pair are spending time together comes nearly two months after Travis expressed his disappointment after he tried and failed to give the “Cruel Summer” singer his phone number when he attended her Eras tour in July.

Travis’ team did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during the July 26 episode of their “New Heights Show” podcast. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Super Bowl champ also revealed that he planned a unique way to ask Taylor out. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic],” he stated. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

While Taylor never publicly responded to his comments, Travis fueled speculation that he might have been able to give her his phone number when Jason, 35, asked what she would think about his mustache during an August episode of their podcast. “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift,” he told his brother. “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Reporting by Nate Grant