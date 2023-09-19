Travis Kelce has solidified himself as a millionaire thanks to his impressive career in the NFL, but his star is only rising more, leaving fans old and new curious about his net worth.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

The Ohio native has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Travis Kelce Make Money?

Most of Travis’ income comes from his career as a professional football player. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2013 NFL Draft, and he helped the team win Super Bowls LIV and LVII.

Travis signed a ​four-year extension contract with the Chiefs for $57,250,000 in 2023, which averages to an annual salary of $14,312,500.

How Else Does Travis Kelce Make Money?

In addition to his career in the NFL, Travis also makes money by endorsing several companies. Over his career, he has partnered with brands including Nike, Tide, T-Mobile, Old Spice, Walgreens, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Sleep Number and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Another source of Travis’ income comes from cohosting the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis and Jason were also the subjects of the 2023 Prime Video documentary Kelce, which follows the brothers preparing to play against each other during the Super Bowl and contemplating when the right time to retire is.

What Money Problems Has Travis Kelce Had?

Despite earning an impressive salary, Travis has faced financial troubles in the past. He has amassed more than $200,000 in back taxes over the past seven years stemming from 2016, 2017 and 2018 liens, In Touch exclusively confirmed.

Travis has a state tax lien from his home state of Ohio for $46,579 from June 2016. According to Franklin county online record, the lien is still active. However, In Touch confirmed it has been paid off.

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis was hit with a $64,198 state tax lien in Ohio, and it is currently listed as active, according to Franklin county online records. Additionally, the athlete faced a $909 state tax lien in Ohio from December 2018, according to Cuyahoga county online records viewed by In Touch.

He had two additional tax liens, including a $77,128 federal tax lien from June 2017 and a $111,123 tax lien from the state of California in August 2018. However, both tax liens have since been released.