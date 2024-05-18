John Stamos shared a throwback photo of the Full House cast reuniting for Bob Saget’s funeral, which included a rare appearance by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

The Grandfathered actor, 60, took to Instagram on Friday, May 17, to share a tribute to honor Bob on what would have been his 68th birthday. In the photo, John was joined by former costars Mary-Kate, 37, Ashley, 37, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, as well as Full House creator Jeff Franklin, as they posed around a Dumbo statue.

“Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears,” John captioned the photo. “That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.”

He continued, “Bob was the heart of our Full House family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

While most of the original Full House stars reunited to appear on Fuller House, which aired on Netflix from 2016 until 2020, Mary-Kate and Ashley opted not to reprise their role of Michelle Tanner for the spinoff. The twins have stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, and have chosen to live more private lives after rising to fame as children.

The cast has been open about their complex feelings regarding Mary-Kate and Ashley’s decision to not participate in Fuller House. Meanwhile, John previously shared his initial reaction to the snub during a May 2023 episode of the “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” podcast.

“When I did Fuller House, they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute,” he said about Mary-Kate and Ashley at the time. “And that got out.”

Courtesy of John Stamos/Instagram

He added that Bob was “very instrumental” in making sure the cast stayed in touch. John then said that one positive aspect of Bob’s death was that the former costars were forced to reunite.

Bob – who starred as patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House – died at the age of 65 in January 2022 after he suffered a blunt head trauma after he fell in a Florida hotel.