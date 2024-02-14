Travis Kelce addressed his ​temper tantrum at the 2024 Super Bowl ​after older brother Jason Kelce called him out for his actions ​during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I got him with a cheap shot,” Travis, 34, admitted. “People are all over this and I get it.”

“You crossed a line. I think we can both agree on that,” Jason, 36, said during the episode.

“I did,” Travis agreed. “I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping ​coach and it’s getting him off balance. When he stumbled, I was just like, ‘Oh s–t,’ in my head.”

“Let’s be honest,” Jason continued. “The yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there’s a better way to handle this, retrospectively.”

Travis also added that he’s a “passionate guy” and that’s partially what led to the outburst.

“I love Coach Reid and Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, and how much I love to be a product of his coaching career. I’m not playing for anyone else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him,” Travis said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that his “emotions got away from [him]” but that Andy Reid, 65, understood and has actually been the one to call him out in the past.

Travis’ Super Bowl outburst came after running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the football and turned it over. The mishap prevented the team from getting a touchdown. Travis – who wasn’t on the field during the play – threw his helmet down in frustration and appeared visibly upset while yelling at his coach. Many fans believed that Travis wanted Andy to put him into the game to up the team’s chances of scoring.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

However, after the big game, Travis made sure to let reporters know that he and Andy were on good terms.

“Man, I’m gonna keep it between us,” Travis said to ESPN reporter Booger McFarland on Sunday, February 11. “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Andy also took a moment to respond to the sideline scuffle during the CBS postgame show.

“He tested that hip out,” Andy joked. “He caught me off balance. Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

Fans weren’t as quick to brush the Ohio native’s outburst under the rug.

“Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV,” a fan wrote on X.

Another called for Travis to apologize publicly, “Huge fan of Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends ever. His gritty play and epic love story made history. Didn’t like him screaming at coach Andy Reid, though. It was disrespectful, even hysterical. Good people have bad moments. Still, he should apologize publicly.”