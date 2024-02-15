Travis-Barker-Shares-Lingerie-Photo-of-Kourtney-Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their second Valentine’s Day as a married couple and the Bilnk-182 drummer included a spicy lingerie photo of his other half in a PDA-filled Instagram shoutout.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful wife,” Travis, 48, captioned the Tuesday, February 14, photo carousel.

In one photo, Kourtney, 44, posed in front of a full-length mirror as she rocked a fembot-esque red lingerie set. The one-piece sheer garment featured a stomach cutout and a feathered trim on the sleeves and neckline. Travis included other NSFW photos with Kourtney, including a throwback beach picture of the Kardashians star straddling the musician, who nuzzled his face in her chest. The couple’s famous foot photo also made the cut alongside other at-home selfies.

Fans wished the pair – who tied the knot in May 2022 – a Happy Valentine’s Day in the comments section and others gushed over Kourtney’s stunning looks.

Travis Barker/ Instagram

“LOVE the natural beauty Kourtney is rocking. Aries queen,” one fan wrote. “I love her because she posts her real body which is beautiful and better than any photoshopped pencil body. They’re love is awesome [sic],” a second online user commented.

Travis and Kourtney spent the day of love at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia, where Blink-182 is holding shows for their international tour. The two were accompanied by Blink-182 colead vocalist Mark Hoppus and his wife, Skye Hoppus, as they took a boat ride to the boardwalk amusement park. The Poosh founder’s son Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, tagged along for the double date and posed for photos with Travis and Mark.

Travis Barker/ Instagram

Kourtney also shares son Mason Disick and Penelope Disick with the Talentless founder, 40. Travis welcomed his children, son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, during his relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1, 2023.

The Lemme founder also shared a sweet Valentine’s Day post via Instagram where she reflected on their romantic getaway at Amangiri, Utah, the year prior. Travis reminded fans of a major event that took place during their vacation in the comments section.

“We made baby Rocky,” he wrote.

Kourtney revealed that he was pregnant with Rocky in June 2023 after she stopped in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. That September, the reality star was rushed to a Los Angeles medical center and had to undergo emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”