It’s game time! Every year the Super Bowl brings in millions of viewers worldwide. 2023 is looking to be no different with the Philadelphia Eagles taken on the Kansas City Chiefs. Due to the game’s high viewership, the ads between plays are some of the most anticipated of the year, with some fans claiming to only watch the NFL championship game for the commercials.

Companies pay a premium for ad space during the big game, with brands dishing out a reported $7 million for a 30-second slot for the February 2023 matchup. While some big-name companies such as Budweiser and Doritos have become a staple each year, others have opted out of purchasing Super Bowl ads due to the high cost.

Despite the hefty price tag for half a minute of airtime, that hasn’t stopped some brands from coughing up millions more to produce cinema-level commercials, with some even hiring some of the biggest names in Hollywood to star in their ads.

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller (née Sperry), joined forces with Bud Light for an ad for this year’s event.

Miles – who turned heads with his shirtless dance moves in the 2022 smash hit – and Keleigh somehow make being on hold fun as they dance around their living room to elevator music in the 60-second clip.

“The estimated hold time is now less than 96 minutes,” the phone recording said as Keleigh balanced the phone on her forehead. The Whiplash star grabbed two cold Bud Lights out of the fridge and began to dance with his wife in their living room to the beat of the hold tunes.

Miles – who tied the knot with Keleigh in September 2019 – said in a press release that he “couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bud Light for [his] Super Bowl commercial debut.”

“I loved the fact that Bud Light wanted to create something authentic in feeling and tone to our actual relationship,” he added.

Actress Alicia Silverstone is also taking center stage in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. The Clueless star is reprising her iconic role of Cher from the 1995 film for Rakuten.

“The world’s best shopper returns for Rakuten’s big game commercial,” the company said as they released a teaser clip ahead of the game. In the clip, Alicia, rocking her famous yellow plaid skirt from the movie, entered a classroom with two shopping bags.

“Don’t bug,” she said as she set the bags on the teacher’s desk. “Your girl is back.”

“Rakuten came to me with this idea, and I thought it was really clever,” the Valley Girl actress told Variety ahead of the ad’s release. “When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that.”

Keep scrolling to watch all the must-see Super Bowl LVII commercials.