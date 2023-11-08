Tori Spelling is embracing change by showing off a tattoo she previously got with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 8, to share a photo of herself flexing her arm to show off the tattoo that read, “Tout mon coeur, tout ma vie.” She previously got the tattoo – which translates to “My whole heart, my whole life” – with Dean, 56, during a trip they took to Paris in 2016.

“I believe in always looking forward and keeping your eye on the prize,” Tori captioned the selfie. “But, this morning I took a pause for self reflection. It’s important to look back once in awhile and remind yourself how far you’ve come and what a badass you truly are.”

She concluded the caption with the hashtags “strength” and “live in the moment.”

Tori shared the empowering message and seemingly changed the meaning behind her tattoo five months after Dean revealed they split.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Due South actor wrote via Instagram in June. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2006, while they share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

The Chopped Canada host deleted the initial post about their split just hours after sharing it, and both he and Tori ​have kept quiet about the status of their relationship since. However, Dean seemingly confirmed he moved on when he was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo in October.

“Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project,” a source exclusively told In Touch in October. “They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back.”

The insider added that Tori was “a little surprised” by Dean’s new romance but wasn’t shocked. “Tori’s ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too,” the source explained.

Soon after, Tori seemingly revealed she was dating again when she was spotted packing on the PDA and holding hands with Ryan Cramer in photos published by the Daily Mail in photos published by the Daily Mail on November 1.

One day after news of her new romance circulated, a source told Us Weekly that the sTori Telling author is “really excited about the new relationship.”

“Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” the insider explained.

While many fans noticed that Dean and Ryan resemble each other, the source shared that the comparisons don’t “bother” the Scary Movie 2 actress.