Tori Spelling Kids Gifted Her a Belly Button Piercing

Tori Spelling revealed that her children gifted her a belly button piercing for Mother’s Day, and the Beverly Hills 90210 gushed about ​how they “know [her] so well.”

“I’ve had five babies. I’m really proud of my stomach. That’s you know, it’s gone in and out five times and it’s good,” Tori, 51, said during the May 18 episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast. “And I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, ​’Stop dressing like a teenager.’”

However, Tori didn’t go with the typical belly button piercing and instead opted for a dermal piercing. During the episode, she warned that there “might be some bruising” before she pulled down her jeans ​to reveal her stomach, which featured four small diamond studs.

Tori shares five children with her estranged husband Dean McDermott: Liam Aaron, 17, daughter Stella Doreen, 15, daughter Hattie Margaret, 12, son Fin Davey, 11, and son Beau Dean, 7.

The couple’s children have experienced several tough moments since Dean, 57, announced that he and Tori had separated in June 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work out way through this. Thank you for all your support and kindness.”

Later, Dean got candid in an interview with ​the Daily Mail about the end of his marriage in November 2023 and admitted that his alcohol abuse “petrified” Tori and the kids.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” the Due South actor said. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

Dean continued, “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”