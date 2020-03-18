Can you say yikes? Tori Spelling is just one of many going a little stir crazy during the coronavirus outbreak, and now she’s apologizing after her quarantine antics led to fans slamming her over a “racist” photo. On Wednesday, March 18, the star took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers that she is “truly sorry” after sharing a photo of her daughter Hattie joking that her name is “McQuisha” while dressed up in a bandana with Cheeto nails.

“I posted a Story the other day that upset many of you,” Tori, 46, wrote. “That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up the name with ‘Mc’ [because] her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over-the-top fun and amazing character from Martin. She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it.”

Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

As the adult in the room, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum realized it was her job to be the responsible one. “I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted,” she continued. “I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

The apology came after multiple sites, including The Shade Room, called her out. On the Instagram account’s post, they highlighted several comments calling Tori “disgusting” and “ignorant.” Another told the star to “keep [her] fake apology that [she’s] sure will come out soon.”

As expected, the apology fell flat with some fans. “Tori Spelling says her racism is because her daughter likes reruns of Martin,” one Twitter user wrote. “The way Tori Spelling just gave this weak ass apology and basically blamed it on her daughter,” another said. A third chimed in, “What do McDermott and Shananay have to do with McQuisha? The way she’s bending over backwards to not address the blatant caricature …”

The Stori Telling author is used to sparking controversy. Usually, however, headlines are focused on her husband’s “racy” podcast and not her “racist” posts. Tori and Dean McDermott can frequently be found spilling the tea about the dirty details of their sex life, including the toys they bring into the bedroom. In the future, we bet the actress will think twice about what she shares on her Instagram Story — and what she considers just innocent fun.