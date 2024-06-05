Tori Spelling Got Veneers and Has Never Been Happier

Tori Spelling is all smiles now that she has a brand-new set of veneers! The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed her decision to get some new chompers after saying she let her teeth “go to s–t in her 40s” and she’s “never been happier.”

“How bad were my teeth?” Tori, 51, asked her guest and best friend, Dr. Kevin Sands, during the Tuesday, June 4, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast.

“Disgusting, to say the least,” Kevin, 57, replied before adding that Tori’s teeth were “chipped” and “discolored.”

“I couldn’t smile anymore,” the former reality TV star said. “I didn’t have a cavity until I was 40, and then it was all downhill from there.”

Tori went on to say that she got the veneers for her 50th birthday and Kevin, who has worked with other celebrities like the Kardashians and Jojo Siwa, was the one responsible for the dental work.

“First, we designed your entire smile,” Kevin explained. “We had a direction of where we wanted to go. I wanted to make you look like you did in the good old days, like the hot little Tori I know.”

He also said that they “crafted” the shape and color of each tooth while Tori added that the process was quite “pricey.”

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“Now you have a full smile. They’re white, gorgeous, sexy,” Kevin continued. “Look at you. You look 10 years younger.”

New veneers aren’t the only modification Tori has made to her body lately. On the May 18 episode of “miSPELLING,” the mom of five revealed that her children had gotten her a belly button piercing for Mother’s Day.

“I’ve had five babies. I’m really proud of my stomach. That’s you know, it’s gone in and out five times and it’s good,” Tori said during the episode. “And I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, ​’Stop dressing like a teenager.’”

Instead of the typical belly button piercing, the Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood alum opted for a dermal piercing. When she showed off the new jewelry to her friend, she warned that there “might be some bruising” before she pulled down her jeans to reveal her stomach. Tori was sporting four small diamond studs.