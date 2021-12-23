Rocking around the Christmas tree! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has shared the Christmas ornaments of her children Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, whom she shares with Zach Roloff, and they are adorable, holiday inspo.

Posting a photo of the ornaments, which show Jackson and Lilah’s faces with big red noses, Tori, 30, wrote, “I’m actually dying over our Christmas ornaments this year.”

“I make homemade ornaments each year for our tree, and these may be my favorite,” she added.

Tori went on to apologize to any friends or family “if this is your present this year,” adding, “I couldn’t wait haha.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach, 31, recently took their kids, whom she dubbed the “zoo crew,” to check out the festive holiday light display at the Oregon Zoo.

“Somehow we made it to [ZooLights] this year!” Tori wrote in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing off the pictures and videos of their festive time. “And it’s not raining!”

Not only did the family of four walk through a display of 1.5 million lights, they took a ride on the zoo’s train.

Tori and Zach’s zoo trip comes shortly after their vacation to Williamsburg, Virginia.

“Standing in actual places with so much history has been such a treat. I feel like middle/high school education was wasted on me. It wasn’t until I was actually here that I felt the weight of what actually happened here,” the mom of two wrote about their trip. “Zach and I and the kids have loved getting to tour around Virginia.”

Before their Virginia getaway, the family had an “emotional” ordeal following Jackson’s surgery to “help correct the bowing in his legs.”

“Watching Jackson go through surgery and worse — recovery — has been emotionally draining,” the TLC star said, adding she’s “[keeping] it together” for the sake of her kids.

“Thank God he is so stinking resilient,” she said on December 6. “He has kept us positive through this whole thing, reminding us of his strength.”

“We’re praying in another week or so he will be back to his active self!” the photographer continued. “In the meantime, I’m going to try and keep my emotions in check with all the extra snuggles and movie nights!”