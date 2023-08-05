Tori Roloff Claps Back After Being Slammed by Perfect Parents

Speaking her truth. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff clapped back after being called out by “perfect parents” for allowing her youngest son, Josiah Roloff, to climb the ladder of a bunk bed.

The TLC personality, 32, first shared that her infant son, 15 months, had climbed the steps of his older sibling’s bunkbed without her help via her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 4. In the photo, Josiah held the ladder’s step closely with one arm as he had a pen in the other hand. “You’re telling me: you can climb a ladder and write while balancing on the ladder … but you can’t walk?” she captioned the snap. “He’s holding out.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Fans clearly bombarded the reality TV personality with concerned, direct messages as later in the day, she publicly reacted to the backlash.

“I don’t know why it still takes me by surprise with how many ‘perfect parents’ there are on Instagram,” Tori told her followers later that day. “Because the amount of people coming for letting my one-year-old climb a ladder is substantial. Do y’all just put your kids in a box or like in bubble wrap at all times and never let them do anything?”

“Because that’s what it seems like,” she said, emphasizing that people need to “calm down.” “I just appreciate all the tips that you guys leave for me in my D.M.s,” she concluded.

Tori is known for setting the record straight and keeping it real with her followers online. Only months prior, she took to her Instagram Stories to shut down speculation that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, were headed toward a split.

“That’s crazy talk,” Tori began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on April 2023. “Don’t fall for it. My husband and I are definitely together, and we definitely love each other and I’m definitely hanging out a little bit longer.”

While Tori and Zach’s relationship is still going strong, the photographer previously hinted that “big changes” were in their future.

“I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever!” she captioned a March 2023 Instagram post. “This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

Fans were quick to assume that the mother of three was hinting at a departure from the long-running reality series, with some even begging for a spinoff series.

“Would love a Tori, Zach and family show, with visits from Amy and Chris,” one fan commented, while another added, “I think LPBW will end when they leave. Really the only reason so watch. They could totally have their own show though!”

While Tori did not comment on the speculation, there are major changes headed for Roloff Farms as In Touch confirmed on August 2 that Matt Roloff relisted part of the family’s farm, including their former home, after previously turning the 8,938-square-foot house into a vacation rental.

The Helvetia, Oregon, abode was originally listed for $4 million in 2022 before Matt took it off the market that October. The 16-acre property returned to the market with an updated list price of $3,395,000.