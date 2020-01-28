She wants to be the best woman she can be, and Tori Roloff is willing to put in the work. During an Instagram Q&A, the Little People, Big World star opened up about how she’s striving to be a good wife and mother to Zach, Jackson and Lilah Roloff. While answering a question about what drives her to do so, she admitted those three are always in her thoughts.

“What inspires you?” a fan asked on January 22. “My family,” Tori, 28, wrote simply. “Every single day, I want to be better for my husband and kids.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Self-improvement isn’t always easy, though. During the same question and answer session, the star admitted that something she’s been struggling with is learning to love her body and how it’s changed after giving birth for a second time. Revealing she had a second C-section with her daughter, she shared, “[Being in] the hospital this time was so much more difficult for me. However, I feel like I’ve recovered a lot faster this time around. Now, [I’m] just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum].”

The sentiment was one the mother of two had shared before. “I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she told fans in December 2019. “It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

Thankfully, her fans are making it easy for her to focus on herself and her family. In early January, she thanked them for all of the support and love they’ve shown her since Lilah’s birth. “I just wanted to jump on here and tell y’all how much I love you guys. There are days that social media can be a really dark and mean space but then there are other days (like today) where you all know how to make it positive,” she gushed. “I get so many nice messages and comments every day and I just want you guys to know I read them.”