The cutest! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, to share a sweet video of her son, Jackson, showing off his “cool moves” and saying hi to his little sister, Lilah. The sweet moment was captured on the reality TV mama’s Story, and it’s precious.

“Watching big brother and his cool moves!” the caption on the clip read. The mommy-daughter duo watched as J ran into a cushion and lifted his legs. When it was all said and done, the youngster walked over to his sis and yelled, “Baby Lilah, yay!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Lilah was born on November 19, and the two seem to have a great bond already. However, that wasn’t always the case. “‘Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires and the smell of Christmas!” Tori, 28, — who shares her kids with husband Zach Roloff — captioned several shots with her fam in December. “Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self-timer). My Christmas has already been made by my family. Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little standoffish and only wants to admire her from afar). I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season … family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

Just a couple weeks prior, Tori admitted that her kids’ relationship was a work in progress. “Jackson is adjusting in his own time, and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” she told fans.

Clearly, he’s now A-OK with sharing the spotlight. Watch the video above to see the siblings’ sweet moment!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!